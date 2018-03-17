Kurds living in France shout slogans during a protest against what they call the "Turkish aggression" in Afrin, in northern Syria in front of European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Sixteen civilians, including two pregnant women, died Friday when Turkish airstrikes hit the only hospital in the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin, a British-based war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that the number of casualties could rise, considering the severity of injuries.

According to the SOHR, the Turkish offensive has forced 35,000 people to flee the Kurdish-controlled region of Afrin in the last 48 hours, who have headed toward areas under Syrian government control.

Turkish forces and their Syrian jihadist allies have continued to move forward in their military operation in Afrin, approaching the Kurdish-majority town of Mabatali.

On Thursday, despite a European Parliament motion urging Ankara to withdraw its troops, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the "Olive Branch" operation, launched on Jan. 20, would continue until complete control over the region of Afrin was secured.

The region had been under the control of the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), but they have lost ground since the start of the Turkish operation.

The Turkish government considers the YPG to be a terrorist organization because of its links with the Kurdish guerilla operating in Turkey, the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).