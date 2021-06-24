The leaders of 17 European Union countries on Thursday signed an open letter in defense of LGBTQI+ rights in response to a controversial law in Hungary that would ban educational content on the subject in schools.
The letter did not explicitly condemn Hungary, but came a day after European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Brussels would study legal action against the proposed bill, which she described as a “shame” that contravened EU values.
“We must continue to fight against discrimination towards the LGBTI community, reaffirming our defence of their fundamental rights,” the statement from EU leaders read.
“Respect and tolerance are at the core of the European project.”
The letter, which also marks International Pride Day on June 28, was signed by French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel.
Other signatories were: The prime ministers of Spain, Pedro Sanchez; Belgium, Alexander de Croo; the Netherlands, Mark Rutte; Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel; Italy, Mario Dragi; Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Denmark, Mette Frederiksen; Estonia, Kaja Kallas; Finland, Sanna Marin; Latvia, Arturs Krisjanis; Sweden, Stefan Lovren, and the Republic of Ireland, Micheál Martin.