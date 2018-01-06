Spanish Maritime Safety Agency workers transfer three rescued migrants to the port of Tarifa, Spain, Dec. 29, 2017. EFE FILE/A. CARRASCO RAGEL

Members of Spain’s Maritime Safety Agency on Saturday rescued a group of 17 people from a small boat that was located off the southern coast of Spain.

The rescued migrants _ 12 men, four women and baby _ who were found on board the vessel were transfered to the port of Tarifa.

All were said to be in good health.

According to emergency services, the rescue agency became aware of the situation at about 8.05 am, which led to rapid response teams from the Spanish Red Cross, National Police and Civil Guard agents being dispatched.