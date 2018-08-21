Migrants are seen onboard the Italian Coast Guard ship Diciotti moored in the port of Catania, southern Italy, 21 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ORIETTA SCARDINO

The Italian Coast Guard ship "Diciotti" entered in the port of Catania with the 177 migrants rescued the night between 15/16 August while they were on a barge in the offshore of Lampedusa island, Italy, 20 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ORIETTA SCARDINO

An Italian rescue vessel was waiting at the Italian port of Catania on Tuesday for authorities to grant permission for the 177 migrants on board to disembark.

It was unclear when those rescued would be able to get off the boat, as the country's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini was calling for the migrants to be distributed among European Union member states.

The crew and migrants on board the Diciotti Coast Guard ship had been waiting for five days until Monday, when they were told they could dock on the island of Sicily.

The Coast Guard vessel picked up the migrants Thursday after they were rescued by two other boats when they got into difficulties in Maltese waters, according to Italy's interior ministry.

The Italian government asked Malta to take in the migrants, but Maltese officials said the closest safe port was on the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Spokesperson for the United Nations Refugee Agency in Italy, Carlotta Sami, said those on board the Diciotti were in need of urgent assistance and had the right to request asylum.