Police cordons off an area at the start of a pro-independence march in Hong Kong, China, 10 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Fresh protests in Hong Kong resulted in 18 people hospitalized and more than 250 arrested, following clashes between some demonstrators and the police, according to state-owned RTHK broadcaster and other local media Monday.

Protesters gathered Sunday in several shopping malls in the city, where they raised slogans, while some later attempted to block the streets of Mong Kok's shopping district by creating improvised barricades.