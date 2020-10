Thai policemen and forensic officers inspect the wreckage of a bus after it collided with a train at Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station in Chachoengsao province, Thailand, 11 October 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Rescue workers use cranes to remove the wreckage of a bus after it collided with a train at Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station in Chachoengsao province, Thailand, 11 October 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai police officer inspects the wreckage of a bus after it collided with a train at Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station in Chachoengsao province, Thailand, 11 October 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A passenger train (R) arrives at the station as policemen and forensic officers inspect the wreckage of a bus after it collided with a train at Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station in Chachoengsao province, Thailand, 11 October 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Eighteen people were killed and 44 were injured after a train collided with a bus in central Thailand on Sunday morning, emergency service personnel told Efe.

The accident happened at around 8am local time at Khlong Kwaeng Klan station in Chachoengsao Province, about 50 kilometers east of the capital city Bangkok, when a train crashed into a bus carrying 60 factory workers who were heading to a ceremony at a temple to mark the end of Buddhist lent. EFE-EPA

raa-nj/ks