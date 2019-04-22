Photo dated March 27, 2019, (and made available April 21, 2019) by the MINUSMA United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali showing peacekeeping troops on patrol EFE/ Minusma Handout / Editorial Use Only / No Sales

At least 18 Malian soldiers were killed in an attack on an army barracks near the border between Mali and Mauritania, local police told EFE on Sunday.

The attack took place in the southwestern town of Guire, about 500 kilometers (310 miles) north of the capital of Bamako, at around 5 am local time and was carried out by a group of heavily armed attackers who then fled the scene.

"The terrorists came out of the forest. They were on motorcycles and pick-up trucks. They burned vehicles and took away others," a source with the Malian security forces told media outlets.

Among the dead is Capt. Bagayogo, who commanded the military installation. Two people who were wounded were evacuated to the capital due to the severity of their injuries.

The attackers also stole 16 military vehicles, as well as a significant number of weapons, along with ammunition, before fleeing, taking their own wounded with them.

Eyewitnesses in Guire said that the barracks was "completely destroyed" and 10 vehicles had been burned.

One local resident said that the military "were taken by surprise" by heavy gunfire in the attack, adding "I saw two terrorists put their motorcycles in an army vehicle and drive off with it."

The Malian army dispatched reinforcements from the nearby base in Nara with an eye toward pursuing the raiding party, but it is thought that they were able to escape into neighboring Mauritania to the north.

Malian military forces have been the target of ongoing attacks by different Malian jihadist groups, including one called Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (Group to Support Islam and Muslims), which has been incorporated into Al Qaeda.

So far, however, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier on the weekend, one UN peacekeeper - an Egyptian - was killed and four others were wounded when a mine exploded as their convoy was passing through central Mali.

Currently, German army troops are among those deployed in the city of Gao, in northeastern Mali, to carry out duties as part of the United Nations' MINUSMA peacekeeping force, which is carrying out what has proven to be the deadliest active UN mission in the world, with 195 deaths as of the end of March.

The mission was launched in 2013 but has been under constant threat from extremist groups in Mali's huge and largely unpopulated northern desert who have been attempting to move south into more populated areas.

Sunday's attack came as President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is engaging in consultations and negotiations prior to designating a new prime minister. Earlier this week, the country's former prime minister - Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga - resigned, along with his entire cabinet, after the massacre of some 160 people in Ogossagou.