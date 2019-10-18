A handout photo made available by NASA on 18 October 2019, showing NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir (top) after leaving the International Space Station's Quest airlock to replace a broken power control unit, called battery charge-discharge unit. EFE/EPA/NASA TV HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated handout composite photo made available by NASA shows astronauts Christina Koch (L) and Jessica Meir posing for their official NASA portraits (issued 18 October 2019). EFE/EPA/NASA HANDOUT HANDOUT EPA-EFE/NASA/JOHNSON SPACE CENTER/JOSH VALCARCEL HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by NASA shows NASA astronaut Christina Koch (R) posing for a portrait with fellow Expedition 61 Flight Engineer Jessica Meir of NASA who is inside a US spacesuit for a fit check, 12 October 2019 (issued 18 October 2019). EFE/EPA/NASA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by NASA shows NASA astronauts Jessica Meir (L) and Christina Koch inside the Quest airlock preparing the US spacesuits and tools they will use on their first spacewalk together, 15 October 2019 (issued 18 October 2019). EFE/EPA/NASA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch left the International Space Station on Friday for the first all-woman spacewalk.

This will be the 221st spacewalk and Meir's first spacewalk ever.