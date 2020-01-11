A foreign student shows his identity card in order to exit the Foreign Language University in Beijng, China, 30 April 2003. EPA-EFE FILE/STR/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The outbreak in central China of viral pneumonia caused by a newly-discovered coronavirus similar to the one that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) has claimed its first victim, municipal authorities reported on Friday.

According to a statement by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission, the 61-year-old man was hospitalized with severe pneumonia while suffering from an abdominal tumor and chronic liver disease, although the cause of death was declared to be respiratory and circulatory failure. EFE-EPA

vec/dl