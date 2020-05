Weather forecaster Christopher Perez points to a projected track of Typhoon Vongfong in the Philippines during a briefing at the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) headquarters in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 14 May 2020. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipino fishermen collect fish from a boat at a seaport in Navotas city, Philippines, 14 May 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A handout picture made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of a satellite image showing Typhoon Vongfong in the western Pacific Ocean heading towards the Philippines, 13 May 2020 (issued 14 May 2020). EPA-EFE/NOAA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Workers remove a billboard advertisement in preparation for typhoon Vongfong amid the coronavirus pandemic in Makati, Philippines, 14 May 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The first typhoon of the season made landfall on Thursday on the island of Samar, eastern Philippines, as the country prepares for the start of the relaxation of COVID-19 confinement measures.

Typhoon Vongfong, locally named Ambo, intensified a few hours before making landfall in the town of San Policarpio, in the province of Eastern Samar, reported the national meteorology agency Pagasa. EFE-EPA