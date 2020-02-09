At least two American soldiers were killed and six wounded in an alleged internal attack carried out by someone wearing an Afghan soldier's uniform in Nangarhar province in east Afghanistan, the United States military said Sunday.

US Forces Spokesperson Sonny Leggett said in a statement that the man opened fire on the combined US and Afghan force with a machine gun.

The six injured soldiers are receiving medical treatment at a US base and an investigation is being carried out to gather more information about the incident, the spokesperson added, without providing further details.

The attack took place Saturday in Sherzad district. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack in Nangarhar, one of Afghanistan's most troubled provinces, large parts of which have traditionally been controlled by the Taliban and members of the Islamic State extremist group.

This incident comes amid peace talks in Qatar in recent months between US and Taliban delegations, which the latter say are very advanced with the signing of an agreement increasingly drawing closer.

However, the latest incident could be a new obstacle in these negotiations if the Taliban are confirmed to be behind the incident.

The Taliban and the US resumed the negotiations Dec. 7 following a three-month stalemate after President Donald Trump abruptly called off the talks in September over a deadly attack in Kabul that also killed an American soldier.

The draft agreement - finalized by the Taliban and the US in September and which ensures that more than 5,000 US troops will withdraw from five American bases in the first 135 days after the signing of the deal - was not modified in the new negotiating round despite the Taliban refusing to declare a ceasefire as demanded by the Americans.

However, the two sides did talk about a reduction in violence as the insurgents themselves admitted at the end of December.

Afghanistan has been ravaged by war since the 2001 invasion of the US-led coalition that brought down the Taliban regime. Large territories of the country continue to be under Taliban control. EFE

bks-mt/pd/lds