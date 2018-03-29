French soldiers attend a speech by then French President Francois Hollande at the army base and command centre for France's anti-terror Vigipirate plan, dubbed Operation Sentinelle, at the fort of Vincennes, on the outskirts of Paris, France, July 25, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

French police have arrested two people who allegedly tried to ram into a group of soldiers near the southern city of Grenoble, official sources told EFE.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which took place on the morning near the army barracks in Varces, according to the source.

A man and woman allegedly insulted and threatened a group of troops who were running outside their barracks, before driving at them in a car and subsequently fleeing, an army spokesperson said.

The motive for the incident remained unknown, according to the spokesperson.

The Paris prosecutor, which handles terror-related investigations in France, told EFE it was reviewing the facts of the matter in coordination with authorities in Grenoble.

Varces mayor Jean-Luc Corbet told channel BFMTV the suspects and vehicle were identified before the pair went on the lam.