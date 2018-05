Some flowers are placed in tribute to victims of the terrorist attack in Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/QUIQUE GARCIA

French police on Tuesday arrested two people suspected of having links to last year's deadly attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils in northeastern Spain, judicial sources told EFE.

The pair were arrested in the southern French department of Haute-Garonne, the sources added.