People identify the bodies of their relatives after a suicide bomb attack that targeted an election campaign rally of Balochistan Awami Party, in Mastung, in Quetta, Pakistan, 13 July 2018. EPA/JAMAL TARAQAI

An Army helicopter arrives to transport the injured victims of a suicide bomb attack that targeted an election campaign rally of Balochistan Awami Party, in Mastung, Pakistan, 13 July 2018. EPA/JAMAL TARAQAI

Flags at half-mast, closed shops and funerals marked Saturday in the Pakistani province of Balochistan after an attack on an election rally left 128 dead and 120 others wounded.

Provincial interior minister Agha Umar Bangalzai told EFE the government has declared two days of mourning following Friday's attack in the Mastung area, 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Quetta, the provincial capital.

"The attack on the election rally was an attempt to sabotage the election process but the government of Balochistan is fully determined to hold the election," said Bangalzai.

He said funerals for the 128 killed had begun while the 120 wounded were still being treated in hospitals.

Deputy commissioner of Mastung, Qaim Lashari, told EFE that all markets and shops in the area were closed Saturday.

The attack, claimed by the Islamic State terror organization, occurred when a suicide bomber detonated explosives he was carrying during a rally at a market.

It was one of the worst in recent years in Pakistan and came amid a series of attacks carried out on electoral events and targeting candidates for the July 25 elections.

The rally was led by politician Siraj Raisani, belonging to the regional group Awami Nationalist Party, who succumbed to his wounds in the hospital.

IS claimed the attack in a brief statement released by its affiliated news agency Amaq in which it said the attack was carried out with an explosives belt during an electoral rally.

Another attack Friday on an electoral event in Bannu in the northeastern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa left four dead and 19 wounded.

Tuesday, a suicide attack on the ANP during an election campaign left at least 20 dead and 60 wounded, also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan will hold general and provincial elections on July 25, to which 105 million citizens are eligible to vote, according to electoral commission data.