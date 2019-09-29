Voters show their national identification cards as they line up at a polling station to cast their ballot during the presidential elections in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Sept. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

The Afghan government has reported two police officers dead and another 40 citizens wounded, including 37 civilians, from a Taliban attack on polling stations during this Saturday's presidential election in Afghanistan, which turned out to be a failure on the part of the insurgents, who were unable to mount an attack of any importance.

"The Taliban campaign to interrupt the electoral process has failed completely and their plans were knocked apart and frustrated," Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi told a press conference.