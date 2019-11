Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Aviv Kochavi (R) hold a special press conference on the current security situation between Israel and the Gaza Strip, at the Ministry of Defense headquarters of the Kirya base in Tel Aviv, Israel, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Palestinians carry the body of Islamic Jihad commander, Bahaa Abu el-Ata during his funeral in the east of Gaza City, 12 November 2019. Abu el-Ata was killed with his wife after Israeli strike his home eastern Gaza. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Israeli security personnel inspect the damage left by a rocket fired from Gaza into Israel, near the city of Ashdod, Israel, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

A view of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza City, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Fighters of Islamic Jihad inspect the damaged house of Islamic Jihad leader Bahaa Abu al-Ata after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Ashdod (Israel), 12/11/2019.- A view of an Iron dome missile system intercepting rockets reportedly fired from Gaza into Israel, near the city of Ashdod, Israel, 12 November 2019. According to reports, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) has targeted and killed in Gaza early 12 November, Bahaa Abu-el Atta (Baha Abu al-Ata), a senior Islamic Jihad commander who Israel has accused of being behind recent barrages of rockets. (Incendio) EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli forces have killed two more Palestinians in an escalation of violence after a targeted attack on a senior militant leader.

Baha Abu Al Ata, a senior commander of Islamic Jihad, and his wife Asmaa died in an Israeli airstrike on their home in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, officials said.