A view of the Sphinx and the pyramids of Giza, Egypt, on Oct. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Khaled Elfiqi

Two people were killed and a dozen others wounded Friday in an explosion targeting a bus carrying tourists near the Giza pyramids, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said.

Two Vietnamese tourists perished, while 10 others were wounded, along with the bus driver and the tour guide, according to a ministry statement.

The makeshift explosive device was placed next to a wall on Al-Marioteya Road and detonated at 6.15 pm as the bus rolled past.

Security forces rushed to the scene, the ministry said.

This is Egypt's first attack against tourists using explosives since late 2015, when a bomb blew a Russian airliner out of the skies above the Sinai peninsula, killing all 224 people aboard.

The country has been under a state of emergency since April 2017, following a series of terrorist attacks against Coptic Christian churches in the Nile delta.