Delhi police detain protesters as heavy police force is deployed in the wake of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) near the Red Fort, in New Delhi, India, Dec.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian policemen detain a protester during a protest in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia University students and against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Bangalore, India, Dec.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Artists from Assam along with citizens shout slogans as they take part in a demonstration demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) in Guwahati, India, Dec.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

Indian policemen detain protesters during a protest in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia University students and against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Bangalore, India, Dec.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Indian policemen detain protesters during a protest in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia University students and against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Bangalore, India, Dec.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Indian policemen detain protesters during a protest in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia University students and against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Bangalore, India, 19 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Indian protesters hold placards and shout antigovernment slogans during a protest in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia University students and against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Bangalore, India, 19 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Indian protesters hold placards and shout antigovernment slogans during a protest in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia University students and against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Bangalore, India, 19 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Delhi police detain a protestor as heavy police force is deployed in the wake of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) near the Red Fort, in New Delhi, India, Dec.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Delhi police detain protesters as heavy police force is deployed in the wake of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) near the Red Fort, in New Delhi, India, Dec.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

At least two people have died in violent protests in India over a contentious legal amendment seeking to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants of all predominant faiths but Muslims.

The deaths were reported on Thursday in the city of Mangalore in the state of Karnataka, in the south of the country.