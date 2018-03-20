Experts carry the body of a victim, who died in a blast in a grocery shop in downtown Chisinau, Moldova, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU

Police officers deny acces to press on a site of a blast in a grocery shop in downtown Chisinau, Moldova, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU

Police inspect a scene of a blast in a grocery shop in downtown Chisinau, Moldova, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU

Two people have died and two others were injured Tuesday after a hand grenade exploded during an attempted robbery at a grocery store in the Moldovan capital Chisinau, police said.

A man had tried to make off with 10 packets of cigarettes without paying, but when the shopkeeper challenged him he ended up dropping a grenade, according to a police spokesperson.

Two people died as a result of the blast, including the suspect, while the shopkeeper and a shopper were injured.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Images captured by an epa photojournalist showed police officers inspecting the scene, which appeared to have been cordoned off.