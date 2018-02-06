The Tongshuai Hotel is damaged after a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck Taiwan's east coast on the night of Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The surface of a road in Hualien City, eastern Taiwan, popped up after a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck Taiwan's east coast on the night of Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Photo made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) on 06 February 2018 show a shakemap of a 6.4 magnitude earthquake detected at a depth of 9.5 kilometers in Hualien on Taiwan's east coast at 15:50:41 UTC on Feb. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS

Two people were killed and more than 150 others injured when a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck the eastern city of Hualien, Taiwanese Prime Minister Lai Ching-te said Wednesday.

Around 100 people remain trapped inside the Hotel Tongshuai, where the bottom three floors of one structure collapsed, first responders said.

Hualien's National Hospital was also badly damaged, along with many of the city's roads, and gas lines were ruptured.

The temblor occurred at 11:50 pm Tuesday and the epicenter was located some 18 km (11 mi) north-northeast of Hualien, the government said.