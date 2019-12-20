Members of Australia's Horsley Park Rural Fire Service (RFS) react at a memorial for firefighters at the Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade in Horsley Park, New South Wales, Australia, 20 December 2019. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI

A composite of supplied photos made available on 20 December 2019 by Australia's New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service (RSF) shows late NSW RFS firefighters Andrew O'Dwyer (L) and Geoffrey Keaton (R). EPA-EFE-AAP/HANDOUT/NSW RSF

Flowers and the helmets of two firefighters who died while battling bushfires in New South Wales, sit on a memorial stone outside the Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade in Horsley Park, New South Wales, Australia, 20 December 2019. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI

Authorities said Friday that three people, including two volunteer firefighters died and about a dozen were injured in Australia in incidents related to ongoing wildfires countrywide, aggravated by a powerful heatwave.

The latest death was reported from the state of South Australia, where another person was reported missing while four firefighters and three police officers were injured – sustaining burns or being affected by smoke inhalation – according to the provincial government. Authorities are struggling to contain the state’s 120 active hotspots.