Authorities said Friday that three people, including two volunteer firefighters died and about a dozen were injured in Australia in incidents related to ongoing wildfires countrywide, aggravated by a powerful heatwave.
The latest death was reported from the state of South Australia, where another person was reported missing while four firefighters and three police officers were injured – sustaining burns or being affected by smoke inhalation – according to the provincial government. Authorities are struggling to contain the state’s 120 active hotspots.