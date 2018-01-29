View of a fake police vehicle where the bodies of two murder victims were found, in Chilpancingo, Guerrero state, Mexico, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The bodies of two murder victims were found inside a fake police car in the southern Mexican city of Chilpancingo, the Guerrero state government said Monday.

Authorities received a phone call around 11 pm Sunday reporting the presence of two dead people in uniform inside a municipal police cruiser in Chilpancingo, the state capital, Guerrero security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said.

Guerrero state police and Mexican army troops who responded to the call determined that the vehicle was not an actual police car and that the uniforms worn by the victims were fake.

Left with the bodies were four cardboard signs with messages purporting to be from criminal outfits, Alvarez said.

The entire Chilpancingo municipal force has been suspended since Jan. 4 amid suspicions that the cops were connected to the forced disappearance of at least seven people at the end of December.

The state police have taken charge of public safety in Chilpancingo, patrolling the city in vehicles belonging to the municipal force.

State and federal officers have likewise intervened in Guerrero's best-known city, Acapulco, where a Jan. 7 gunfight involving civilians and members of the security forces left 11 people dead.

Guerrero, one of Mexico's most dangerous states, registered 2,318 homicides in 2017, according to statistics compiled by the federal government.