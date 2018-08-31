Police at the central train station after a stabbing incident in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 31 August. EPA/REMKO DE WAAL

A stabbing incident at Amsterdam Central Station on Friday left two people injured and led Dutch police to shoot a suspect.

The incident took place in a tunnel under the main station and resulted in tracks 4 and 5 being closed to rail traffic, police said.

"Both the suspect and the two victims of the stabbing incident were transferred to the hospital for treatment," a police statement confirmed.

The tracks concerned have since reopened to trains.

Photographs released via epa-efe showed police officers standing within cordoned off areas outside the station and below ground level.

An investigation was ongoing but police were unable to provide any further details about the circumstances of the incident.