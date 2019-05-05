Palestinian mourners carry the body of Falastin Abu-Arrar during her funeral with her relative fourteen month-baby girl Seba Abu-Arrar in Al-Zaitun neighborhood in the east of Gaza City on, 05 May 2019. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

A destroyed car amongst the rubble of a building damaged after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, 05 May 2019. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Israeli security forces at the scene of a damage factory in the city of Ashkelon, southern Israel, 05 May 2019. EPA/ABIR SULTAN

A man look at the damage in the home of the late Israeli Moshe Agadi, who was killed overnight after his house was hit by a missile fired by militants from the Gaza Strip in the city of Ashkelon, southern Israel, 05 May 2019. EPA/ABIR SULTAN

A glass of wine on a dining table with broken glass seen in the home of the late Israeli Moshe Agadi, who was killed over night after his house was hit by a missile fired by militants from the Gaza Strip in the city of Ashkelon, southern Israel, 05 May 2019. EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Two Israeli citizens have died Sunday as a result of rockets fired into Israel from the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll in the latest surge of violence between the Palestinian territory and Israel to 12, according to officials.

Palestinian militants launched a string of rocket attacks on populated areas in southern Israel over the course of around half an hour on Sunday, one of which struck a factory in Ashkelon and another a vehicle traveling along a highway, inflicting serious injuries.

Three people were hospitalized as a result in Ashkelon, two of whom were in critical condition and one who was seriously injured, according to Uriel Goldberg, a spokesperson for Israeli emergency medical service Magen David Adom.

Goldberg added that 90 people were treated on Saturday either as a direct or indirect result of rockets being fired from Gaza.

A spokesperson for Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon, north of the Strip on the west coast of Israel, later confirmed to Efe the deaths of two Israelis who had been injured.

Police said another rocket hit the city of Be’er Sheva as well as an industrial area in Ashkelon, while the Army said it had activated air-raid sirens in several towns in the south of the country.

The Israeli Air Force meanwhile continued striking targets in Gaza, which according to the enclave’s ministry of health led to the deaths of two militants on Sunday.

Nine people have been killed in Gaza since Saturday morning, among them six militants and three civilians, including a mother and baby.

Israel has denied causing these deaths and attributed them to rockets fired by Hamas militants.

“Yesterday, Palestinian weapons caused the tragic death of a mother in Gaza and her baby. Hamas blamed Israel. Journalists amplified the lie. Our assessment indicates that the incident had nothing to do with IDF strikes,” the IDF tweeted.

Spokesperson for the Israeli Army, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, said the launch of rockets from Gaza was being coordinated between the Islamist Hamas movement and the Islamic Jihad, whose goal was to “kill civilians.”

Conricus said a 60-year-old Israeli man who died on Sunday morning as a result of rocket fire was the first Israeli victim since summer 2014.

Over 460 rockets have been launched from Gaza since around 7 am on Saturday, to which Israel responded with over 260 strikes on militant targets within the enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister and defense minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the Army to continue the operation as well as reinforcements to be send to the area near the Strip. EFE-EPA

