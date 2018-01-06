Photo provided by Chile's Navy on Jan. 5, 2018 shows the Libertad II, a tourist boat that foundered during an excursion in Quintupeu fjord, 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Puerto Montt, Chile. EPA-EFE/CHILE'S NAVY

Two women were missing after a tourist boat foundered Friday during an excursion in the southern region of Los Lagos, the Chilean navy said.

The accident occurred in Quintupeu fjord, 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Puerto Montt.

Though the cause remains unknown, the navy noted that weather conditions at the time of the voyage were poor.

The Libertad II was carrying a two-man crew and a dozen tourists, half of them from the United States.

Both crew members and 10 of the passengers managed to swim to shore, but two Chilean women in their early 20s remained unaccounted for.

The navy instituted a search for the missing women.