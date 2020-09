People offer funeral prayers for the victims of a fire at a garments factory in Karachi, Pakistan, 12 September 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A photo made available 03 December 2016 shows Pakistani crime suspect Abdul Rehman (C), 46, being interviewed by Thai police officers after he was arrested in Bangkok, Thailand, 02 December 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/STR THAILAND OUT

A Pakistan court on Tuesday sentenced two men to death and four others to life imprisonment after ruling that a 2012 factory fire that killed more than 260 workers in the port city of Karachi was not an accident but a case of arson.

The anti-terrorism court said the garment factory was deliberately set on fire by the accused in retaliation for non-payment of extortion by its owners. EFE-EPA

