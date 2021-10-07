Indian police and paramilitary personnel stand guard inside the school campus where suspected militants killed two school teachers on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 07 October 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Teachers mourn inside the school campus where suspected militants killed two school teachers on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 07 October 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian police men stand guard as teachers sit inside the school campus where suspected militants killed two school teachers on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 07 October 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Relatives wail near the body of slain Satinder Kaur, a government school principal at her residence in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 07 October 2021. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Unidentified attackers shot dead two teachers, including a woman, from the minority Hindu and Sikh communities inside their school in Kashmir Thursday, police said, the latest in a series of targeted killings in the troubled Himalayan region.

Police blamed Islamist militants fighting against Indian rule for the targeted killings in the heart of Srinagar, the summer capital of the region.

A police officer told EFE that militants walked into the school in the Eidgah area of the old city and shot at its principal and a teacher.

Their colleagues rushed them to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the officer said.

The police officer refused to identify the slain teachers immediately, pending information to their families.

(...)