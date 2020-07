Residents offer prayers before the Flame of Peace as they visit the Cornerstone of Peace in Itoman, Japanese southern island of Okinawa, 23 June 2020. EFE-EPA/FILE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

Two United States Marine bases on the Japanese island of Okinawa have been put on lockdown after 61 coronavirus infections were detected there, authorities said.

The cases were confirmed between Tuesday and Saturday at the Futenma and Camp Hansen bases on the archipelago of Okinawa in southwestern Japan, where the majority of US troops are concentrated in the Asian country. EFE-EPA