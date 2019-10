An American volunteer, a member of Free Ranger team, inspects the rubble of a house destroyed by Turkish bombing at Ras al-Ain town, northeastern Syria, 18 October 2019. EFE/EPA/AHMED MARDNLI

American volunteers Free Ranger team and Syrian Kurdish men carry the body of a victim who was killed by Turkish bombing at Ras al-Ain town, northeastern Syria, 18 October 2019. EFE/EPA/AHMED MARDNLI

The Kurdish Red Crescent raised the death toll on the Turkish-Syrian border to 20 civilians since a ceasefire was agreed three days ago, while Turkish authorities reported the death of one of its soldiers on Sunday.

Of the 20 civilians that had died, four passed away in a hospital in the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain which was partially destroyed and besieged by rebel forces.