The 2021 Bitcoin Conference, which looks to be the largest virtual currency event in history, started Friday in Miami, United States, with full attendance and optimistic messages about how financial freedom and non-brokerage can "change everything."

A long line of thousands of people outside the Mana Convention Center, in the Wynwood neighborhood, the venue for the event, as well as corridors packed with visitors were a sign of the interest this meeting aroused.

The event was inaugurated by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who in the conference room spoke of his crusade to turn the city into "a technological leader in the world."

Suarez welcomed the transfer from New York to Miami of the US headquarters of cryptocurrency firm blockchain.com, which he himself announced Thursday with company President Peter Smith, which is due to create 300 new jobs in the next two years.