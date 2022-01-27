Jewish organizations have warned that 2021 was "the most anti-Semitic year of the last decade" and that there was a risk of trivializing the Holocaust.
According to a report published by the World Zionist Organization and the Jewish Agency ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday, an average of more than 10 anti-Semitic incidents per day were reported in 2021.
"However, the actual number of incidents was significantly higher, since many are not reported by the victims out of fear, and due to the lack of surveillance and prosecution of local authorities and law enforcement agencies," the report added.
(...)