Israeli Knesset President Mickey Levy (L) and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrive for a wreath-laying ceremony on International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin, Germany, 27 January 2022. EFE/EPA/SEAN GALLUP / POOL

General view of the portraits of Jews, victims of the Holocaust seen in the Holocaust Memorial Center for the Jews of North Macedonia, during the Holocaust Remembrance Day in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 27 January 2022. EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Speaker of the Israeli Parliament Knesset Mickey Levy reacts by the end of his speech during a Commemoration Ceremony for the victims of the National Socialism in the Reichstag building, the seat of the German federal parliament (Bundestag), in Berlin, Germany, 27 January 2022. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

A Holocaust survivor pays a tribute to the Holocaust victims to mark the International Holocaust Rememberance Day in front of the headquarters of the former hotel Regina in Milan, Italy, 27 January 2022. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

Jewish organizations have warned that 2021 was "the most anti-Semitic year of the last decade" and that there was a risk of trivializing the Holocaust.

According to a report published by the World Zionist Organization and the Jewish Agency ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday, an average of more than 10 anti-Semitic incidents per day were reported in 2021.

"However, the actual number of incidents was significantly higher, since many are not reported by the victims out of fear, and due to the lack of surveillance and prosecution of local authorities and law enforcement agencies," the report added.

(...)