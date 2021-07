A view of the flooded Rohingya refugee camp number 4 after the heavy rain in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 28 July 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/TANBIRUL MIRAJ RIPON

At least 21 people, including six Rohingya refugees, died and thousands of people have been relocated as persistent heavy rainfall, strong winds and landslides battered Bangladesh's southeastern Cox's Bazar district, authorities said on Saturday.

District administrator Mamunur Rashid confirmed the deaths to EFE, adding that the fatalities include children. EFE

