Some 216,000 victims have been sexually abused by priests and members of the clergy in France since 1950, an independent enquiry created by the French Catholic Church reported on Monday.

If the abuses were to include those committed by lay members of the church who worked in religious environments and educational centers the number of victims would rise to 330,000, president of the commission Jean-Marc Sauvé added.

The report has identified the church as the third most at-risk place where sexual abuse of children takes place in France, after families and networks of friends.

(...)