Rescue helpers work at the scene of an accident in Tenczyn, southern Poland, 08 June 2018. EPA-EFE/GRZEGORZ MOMOT POLAND OUT

A vehicle collision in southern Poland that involved a bus carrying pupils on a school trip, a truck and a car left 20 people injured, Polish police said Friday.

The multi-vehicle crash happened at 10:40 am in the village of Tenczyn, police said in a statement.

Images released via epa showed the front section of the bus completely destroyed, its crumpled remains on the ground nearby while emergency personnel worked at the scene.

The bus and lorry appeared to have left the road they had been traveling on, breaking a barrier in the process, and were partially-hanging over the road.

All the injured were taken to the hospital, including the bus driver, truck driver, a child and a guardian who were seriously injured in the incident.

Emergency personnel were at the scene of the crash, which blocked a road for several hours in both directions due to the size of the vehicles.