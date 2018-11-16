Palestinian protester Saber al-Ashkar sitting on a wheelchair throws stones by his slingshot at Israeli troops during the clashes after Friday protests near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip in the east Gaza Strip, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian protesters throw stones at Israeli troops during the clashes after Friday protests near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip in the east Gaza Strip, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian protester wearing a Guy fawkes mask holds a Palestinian flag during the clashes after Friday protests near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip in the east Gaza Strip, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

At least 23 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gunfire Friday during the latest round of weekly demonstrations on the boundary between Israel and Gaza, health officials said.

The shooting came three days after Egypt and the United Nations brokered a truce between Israel and the Hamas government in Gaza to end the worst outbreak of violence since 2014.

Media outlets said that roughly 12,000 Palestinians took part in the 34th round of the Great March of Return, launched in March.

The escalation of violence followed a botched Israeli commando raid into Gaza late Sunday and led to 160 Israeli airstrikes on the strip that left seven dead and dozens more wounded.

One person, a Palestinian, was killed in Israel by rocket and mortar fire from Gaza.

The latest eruption jeopardized a broader truce being worked out between Israel and Hamas after Qatar was allowed to bring millions of dollars into Gaza last week to pay civil servants' salaries.

Israel's 12-year blockade of Gaza has left the besieged enclave's economy in "free fall," according to a September report by the World Bank.