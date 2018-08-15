A large section of the Morandi viaduct upon which the A10 motorway runs collapsed in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Rescuers at the site of the collapsed bridge in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Rescuers at the site of the collapsed bridge in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Authorities in the northwestern Italian region of Liguria said that 25 people were killed and 16 others injured when a section of a highway bridge in Genoa collapsed, causing vehicles to plunge 90 m (295 ft) to the ground below.

Italy's interior minister, Matteo Salvini, earlier put the death toll at 30, but the regional administration said that the number of bodies recovered from the wreckage stood at 25.

Nineteen of the fatalities have been identified, Ligurian authorities said, adding that 10 of the 16 people hurt in the collapse were in serious condition.

Regional authorities also said that 432 people had been evacuated from 11 buildings near the accident site as a precaution.

Around 12 pm, a roughly 100 m segment of the Ponte Morandi Bridge collapsed and buried several vehicles beneath the rubble.

The bridge is located in an urban zone where there are shopping centers, residential buildings and industrial areas.

Initially, authorities thought that heavy rains could be the cause of the incident.

However, during the day the company tasked with the management and maintenance of the highway - Autoestrade per l'Italia - said that it was working at the time to pave the overpass.

A debate then arose as to the state of the country's highways and the Italian government guaranteed that the responsibilities of various parties in the collapse will be determined.

"It's one of the most expensive stretches (of roadway) in Italy. If anyone has gotten a benefit and has not performed the required maintenance, he will have to answer for it," Salvini said.

In addition, Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli said that an investigation will be launched to determine if "sufficient maintenance controls have been undertaken" on the bridge.

The Italian government is scheduled on Wednesday to hold a special meeting in Genova to evaluate the situation and decide what actions to take.