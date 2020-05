Indian migrant laborers walk on a connecting road to the highway to return to their villages, in New Delhi, India, May 15, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian migrant laboures inside a truck container on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 14, 2020, while on their way back to their native villages near Gorakhpur in north-eastern India. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI

Migrant worker travel on a truck on a connecting road to the highway to return to their villages near Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India, May 12, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/SANJEEV GUPTA

Migrant workers on the way home wait for a transport opportunity on a highway on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, May 12, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Migrant labourers and their families walk on a connecting road to the highway to return to their villages near Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India, May 12, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/SANJEEV GUPTA

At least 25 migrant workers were killed and 36 injured when two trucks, in which they were traveling to their native villages amid a nationwide lockdown, collided in northern India on Saturday, officials said.

The crash occurred before dawn along a national highway as a truck rammed into a stationary lorry near a roadside eatery in Auraiya district, in Uttar Pradesh state, Deputy Superintendent of Police Surendranath Yadav told EFE. EFE-EPA