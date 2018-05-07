The number of homes destroyed by the eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has risen to 26, according to the latest update by local authorities, who also reported that another four buildings have been devastated.
Hawaii County officials also said that the more than 1,700 people evacuated since the volcano began to erupt last Thursday do not yet know when they'll be able to return home, local media said Monday.
"The shocker was, the last time I looked on that board, there was only five homes, and now there's 26," Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim said in a statement to the daily Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
According to the same newspaper, a few of those affected by the eruption have been able to return to their homes to pick up their pets, belongings and medicines.
The eruptions of Kilauea volcano began last Thursday after several days of temblors in the area, which was shaken in the following days with quakes of up to a magnitude 6.9.
Authorities then readied two shelters and evacuated Leilani Estates, the subdivision nearest the volcano.
In that residential area, several vents opened up that poured out lava and steam, according to videos and photos published on social media by local inhabitants.
The Kilauea volcano is located on the southeast side of Hawaii island, also known as the Big Island, which has a population of 185,000 and is the largest in the archipelago.