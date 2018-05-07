Photo provided on May 7, 2018 by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) showing the entire north portion of the Overlook crater in the Mount Kilauea volcano, Pahoa, Hawaii, USA, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS

Photo provided on May 7, 2018 by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) showing lava flow moving on Makamae Street in Leilani Estates, near Pahoa, Hawaii, USA, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS

Activity continues on Kilauea's east rift zone, as a robust fissure eruption in Leilani Estates sends a massive flow into the subdivision, consuming all in its path, near Pahoa, Hawaii, USA, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/PARADISE HELICOPTERS/BRUCE OMORI

Activity continues on Kilauea's east rift zone, as a fissure eruption fountains more than 200 feet into the air, consuming all in its path, near Pahoa, Hawaii, USA, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/PARADISE HELICOPTERS/BRUCE OMORI

Lava consumes a home, as volcanic activity continues on Kilauea's east rift zone, within the Leilani Estates subdivision, near Pahoa, Hawaii, USA, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/PARADISE HELICOPTERS/BRUCE OMORI

Lava from a robust fissure eruption on Kilauea's east rift zone consumes a home, then threatens another, near Pahoa, Hawaii, USA, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/PARADISE HELICOPTERS/BRUCE OMORI

The number of homes destroyed by the eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has risen to 26, according to the latest update by local authorities, who also reported that another four buildings have been devastated.

Hawaii County officials also said that the more than 1,700 people evacuated since the volcano began to erupt last Thursday do not yet know when they'll be able to return home, local media said Monday.

"The shocker was, the last time I looked on that board, there was only five homes, and now there's 26," Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim said in a statement to the daily Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

According to the same newspaper, a few of those affected by the eruption have been able to return to their homes to pick up their pets, belongings and medicines.

The eruptions of Kilauea volcano began last Thursday after several days of temblors in the area, which was shaken in the following days with quakes of up to a magnitude 6.9.

Authorities then readied two shelters and evacuated Leilani Estates, the subdivision nearest the volcano.

In that residential area, several vents opened up that poured out lava and steam, according to videos and photos published on social media by local inhabitants.

The Kilauea volcano is located on the southeast side of Hawaii island, also known as the Big Island, which has a population of 185,000 and is the largest in the archipelago.