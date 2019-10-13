Japanese authorities have launched a huge operation to provide humanitarian assistance and assess the damage wrought by Typhoon Hagibis after its hurricane-force winds and torrential rain killed over 20 people and sparked major flooding.
At least 26 people are known to have died in the storm and 18 people are still missing in central, eastern and northern areas of the main Honshu island while another 175 were injured, according to the latest figures from rescue agencies and local authorities collected by Japanese media.