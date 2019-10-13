A man walks through debris of damaged houses by a tornado caused by typhoon Hagibis in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

View of a flooded street in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

An aerial picture shows the overflowing Arakawa river between Tokyo and Saitama prefecture, Japan, Oct. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

An aerial picture shows floods in Nagano, Nagano prefecture, Japan, Oct. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

An aerial picture shows floods in Nagano, Nagano prefecture, Japan, Oct. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

An elderly man is evacuated from a nursing home flooded by typhoon Hagibis and along with others is moved to another facility in Nagano, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A group of men wearing chest-high waders check the condition of their office in a typhoon Hagibis flooded street in Nagano, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A view of a fallen electric post near damaged houses after a tornado caused by Typhoon Hagibis hit Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A view of a damaged vehicle and house after a tornado caused by typhoon Hagibis hit Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japanese authorities have launched a huge operation to provide humanitarian assistance and assess the damage wrought by Typhoon Hagibis after its hurricane-force winds and torrential rain killed over 20 people and sparked major flooding.

At least 26 people are known to have died in the storm and 18 people are still missing in central, eastern and northern areas of the main Honshu island while another 175 were injured, according to the latest figures from rescue agencies and local authorities collected by Japanese media.