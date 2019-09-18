At least 28 children have died in Liberia in a fire in a boarding school in a suburb on the outskirts of the capital Monrovia.
The blaze is believed to have broken out during the early hours of Wednesday morning.
People prepare bodies of the fire victims before a funeral ceremony at the 17th street Islamic Mosque, in Monrovia, Liberia, 18 September 2019. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALLANZO
Muslims perform prayers during the funeral service for children killed in a school fire outbreak, at the 17th street Islamic Mosque, in Monrovia, Liberia, 18 September 2019. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALLANZO
Muslims perform prayers during the funeral service for children killed in a school fire outbreak, at the 17th street Islamic Mosque, in Monrovia, Liberia, 18 September 2019. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALLANZO
Liberia's President, George Weah (C-R) stands next to Liberia Grand Mufti, Sheikh Sumaworo (C), as he performs funeral prayers during a funeral ceremony ahead to the burial of school children killed in a fire, at the 17th street Islamic Mosque, in Monrovia, Liberia, 18 September 2019. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALLANZO
People carry a body of the fire victim before a funeral ceremony at the 17th street Islamic Mosque, in Monrovia, Liberia, 18 September 2019. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALLANZO
People carry a body of the fire victim before a funeral ceremony at the 17th street Islamic Mosque, in Monrovia, Liberia, 18 September 2019. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALLANZO
At least 28 children have died in Liberia in a fire in a boarding school in a suburb on the outskirts of the capital Monrovia.
The blaze is believed to have broken out during the early hours of Wednesday morning.