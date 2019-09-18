People carry a body of the fire victim before a funeral ceremony at the 17th street Islamic Mosque, in Monrovia, Liberia, 18 September 2019. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALLANZO

Liberia's President, George Weah (C-R) stands next to Liberia Grand Mufti, Sheikh Sumaworo (C), as he performs funeral prayers during a funeral ceremony ahead to the burial of school children killed in a fire, at the 17th street Islamic Mosque, in Monrovia, Liberia, 18 September 2019. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALLANZO

Muslims perform prayers during the funeral service for children killed in a school fire outbreak, at the 17th street Islamic Mosque, in Monrovia, Liberia, 18 September 2019. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALLANZO

People prepare bodies of the fire victims before a funeral ceremony at the 17th street Islamic Mosque, in Monrovia, Liberia, 18 September 2019. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALLANZO

At least 28 children have died in Liberia in a fire in a boarding school in a suburb on the outskirts of the capital Monrovia.

The blaze is believed to have broken out during the early hours of Wednesday morning.