(FILE) A general view of the former head offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in Paris, France, 02 September 2020 (reissued 25 September 2020). EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

French security forces walk at Rue Nicolas Appert near the former Charlie Hebdo offices, in Rue Nicolas Appert in Paris, France, 25 September 2020. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

French police officers are deployed near the former Charlie Hebdo offices, in Rue Nicolas Appert in Paris, France, 25 September 2020. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

People are evacuated near Rue Nicolas Appert close to the former Charlie Hebdo offices, in Rue Nicolas Appert in Paris, France, 25 September 2020. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

French police and rescue team stand at a security perimeter near the former Charlie Hebdo offices, in Paris, France, 25 September 2020. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a knife attack near the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris.

The incident is being investigated by anti-terrorism police.