A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a knife attack near the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris.
The incident is being investigated by anti-terrorism police.
French police and rescue team stand at a security perimeter near the former Charlie Hebdo offices, in Paris, France, 25 September 2020. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON
People are evacuated near Rue Nicolas Appert close to the former Charlie Hebdo offices, in Rue Nicolas Appert in Paris, France, 25 September 2020. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON
French police officers are deployed near the former Charlie Hebdo offices, in Rue Nicolas Appert in Paris, France, 25 September 2020. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON
French security forces walk at Rue Nicolas Appert near the former Charlie Hebdo offices, in Rue Nicolas Appert in Paris, France, 25 September 2020. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON
(FILE) A general view of the former head offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in Paris, France, 02 September 2020 (reissued 25 September 2020). EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a knife attack near the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris.
The incident is being investigated by anti-terrorism police.