A handout photo made available by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) of Spain's head coach Luis Enrique (C) leading his team's training session at Ciudad del Futbol in Las Rozas, Madrid, Spain, 08 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Pablo Garcia HANDOUT

Spain's Diego Llorente (L) iin action against Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Portugal at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 04 June 2021. EFE/EPA/MARIO CRUZ

A second positive Covid-19 among Spain’s players has added to the team’s woes just days before Euro2020 kicks off.

Central defender Diego Llorente tested positive for Covid-19 and left the training camp to enter isolation, according to Spain’s football association early Wednesday.

The remaining 22 players in the squad were given the all clear.

The news comes just days after defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets tested positive, prompting manager Luis Enrique to alter his training program, replacing group exercises with individual training.