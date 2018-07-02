A close-up of a 'Vigipirate' (France's anti-terror measure codename) arm band on a police officer on the Champs-Elysees, in Paris, France, Dec. 11, 2016. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Police in France have arrested three people over suspected links to an alleged terror plot that foresaw attacking an Iranian opposition rally on the outskirts of Paris, judicial sources told EFE Monday.

Two people were also arrested on Saturday in Belgium _ both Belgian nationals of Iranian descent _ while an Iranian diplomat was arrested in Germany as part of the same alleged plot.

The Belgian prosecutor's office had said earlier Monday that two of the three people arrested in France had been released, but the French judiciary sources said they were being questioned.

The arrests in France were made Saturday, on the day of the rally, which had been attended by some 25,000 people.

The investigation, according to the same sources, was being conducted by France's internal intelligence agency DGSI.