An Iranian policeman in the women's section of the Evin prison in north Tehran on Tuesday, 13 June 2006. EPA-EFE/FILE/Abedin Taherkenareh

The Australian government on Wednesday confirmed that two women with dual Australian-British citizenship and an Australian man were being held in Iran.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to the families of three Australians detained in Iran," Australian authorities told Efe in a statement. "Due to our privacy obligations, we will not comment further."