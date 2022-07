Turkish Defence Minister Hulisi Akar (R) with Russian (back) and Ukrainian (front) military delegation during the opening ceremony of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul, Turkey, 27 July 2022. EFE-EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Three of Ukraine's Black Sea ports have resumed operations to export grain under an agreement reached with Russia to alleviate global food shortages, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday.

"In connection with the signing of the agreement to unblock Ukrainian ports for the export of grain, operations have been resumed in the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi,” sources from the Ukrainian navy said, according to news website Ukrinform.

(...)