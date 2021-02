Bangkok (Thailand), 24/02/2021.- Thai former anti-government protest Suwit Thongprasert, also knowns as former Buddhist monk Phra Buddha Isara (C), arrives for a hearing at the Criminal Court, in Bangkok, Thailand, 24 February 2021. A Thai court will rule on 24 February in the trial of former anti-government protesters from the People's Democratic Reform Committee, including former MP Suthep Thaugsuban, Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan, and the Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta, in connection to street demonstrations against the government of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra in 2013-14. The charges include insurrection, illegal assembly and obstructing elections. (Elecciones, Protestas, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai court on Wednesday handed down prison sentences to three members of the current government and other leaders of protests that began in 2013 and ended with the May 2014 military coup.

Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan and Digital Economy Minister Puttipong Punnakanta as well as Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senniam were sentenced to between five and seven years for insurrection, illegal demonstration and election obstruction.EFE-EPA

raa/ks