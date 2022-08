A file picture shows Pennsylvania National Guard patrol the State Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, US, 17 January 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER FOLEY

A house fire in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania, on Friday resulted in the deaths of 10 persons, three of whom were children, police said.

According to the authorities, the deceased children were aged 5, 6, and 7.

Police in the town, 150 km (95 miles) northwest of Philadelphia, has begun a criminal inquiry into the incident.

When a firefighter arrived to put out the flames, he was horrified to discover that his children and grandkids were among the victims, according to local media. EFE