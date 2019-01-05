Firefighters take an injured woman onto an ambulance after a fire started in a block of flats in Badalona, Barcelona, Spain, 05 January 2018. EPA/QUIQUE GARCIA

Ambulances are seen as firefighters work after extinguishing a fire in a block of flats in Badalona, Barcelona, Spain, 05 January 2019. EPA/QUIQUE GARCIA

Firemen work to extinguish a fire declared in a block of flats in Badalona, Barcelona, Spain, 05 January 2018. EPA/QUIQUE GARCIA

Three people died and another 16 were injured after a fire broke out at a 10-story residential building in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia, emergency services said Saturday.

The blaze broke out at about 8 am GMT in the city of Badalona, immediately northeast of Barcelona, before spreading to several dwellings in the apartment block, firefighters and Catalan medical emergency officials said.

A baby among the injured was in a critical state and two residents were left seriously injured as they tried to escape the flames, emergency services told EFE.

The same sources said 13 other people were lightly injured as a result of the fire.

"Three dead and several injured in a fire in Badalona," tweeted Sant Andrià local police.

Firefighters sent nine teams to the site, where the fire remained active and had led to the evacuation of residents.

Local police have closed off the area to traffic and evacuated adjoining apartment buildings as a precaution.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known.