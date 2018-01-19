An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian Border Security Force soldiers standing guard during a night patrol near the fence at the India-Pakistan border at the outpost of Akhnoor sector, about 40 km from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Oct. 2, 2016. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

At least two civilians and a member of the security forces died and at least 26 other people were injured in Indian Kashmir on Friday due to alleged firing by the Pakistani army against populated areas on the Line of Control, a police official said.

Shooting by the Pakistani army began at around 6 am along India's border with Pakistan in Jammu district, a police spokesperson from the district told EFE on condition of anonymity.

"They have fired shells as well," the spokesperson said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted that two civilians and a member of the Border Security Forces had been killed, while 24 civilians and two soldiers had suffered injuries of varying degrees of seriousness.

The alleged violations of the 2003 ceasefire agreement on the LoC still continue in at least six localities and are being retaliated effectively, the state's police further tweeted.

This incident took place only a day after the Pakistani government accused India of violating a ceasefire along the border on more than 110 occasions in the current year, in incidents that have killed three civilians.

According to Islamabad, India violated the ceasefire on more than 1,900 occasions in 2017, killing 52 civilians, the greatest number since a 2003 ceasefire agreement.

In October, India accused Pakistan of violating the ceasefire on 503 occasions in 2017.

The two nuclear-armed countries have clashed several times - including in two wars - over Kashmir since the partition of the subcontinent following independence from British rule in 1947.