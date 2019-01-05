Firefighters take an injured woman onto an ambulance after a fire started in a block of flats in Badalona, Barcelona, Spain, 05 January 2018. EPA/QUIQUE GARCIA

Ambulances are seen as firefighters work after extinguishing a fire in a block of flats in Badalona, Barcelona, Spain, 05 January 2019. EPA/QUIQUE GARCIA

Firemen work to extinguish a fire declared in a block of flats in Badalona, Barcelona, Spain, 05 January 2018. EPA/QUIQUE GARCIA

Three people died and another 29 others were injured Saturday after a fire broke out at a 10-story residential building in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia, emergency services said.

The blaze broke out at about 8 am GMT in the town of Badalona, immediately northeast of Barcelona, before quickly spreading to several apartments in the building, firefighters and Catalan medical emergency officials said.

A 92-year-old woman who lived on the ninth floor of the building died in the fire, while the other two fatalities have not yet been identified.

Among the injured were a baby, who was in critical condition due to burns, and two adults who were seriously injured as they tried to escape the flames, emergency services told EFE.

Of the 29 people injured, 16 were still in the hospital while 13 others have since been released.

Some residents were evacuated with the help of a ladder supplied by their neighbors while firefighters rescued others using their equipment.

Catalan regional interior minister, Miguel Buch, told the press the first firefighting vehicles arrived on the scene in nine minutes, but the response on the part of the emergency services would be investigated.

Badalona mayor, Àlex Pastor, said the "speedy" response of emergency teams had prevented a greater tragedy.

Local police closed off the area to traffic and evacuated adjoining apartment buildings as a precaution.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known.